DETROIT Jan 23 Ford Motor Co resumed production
this week at its plant in Genk, Belgium, after the U.S.
automaker and factory workers agreed to end a blockade that has
halted work at the plant since October.
"We've very pleased to be shipping and building vehicles
again and we're working to get the Genk factory quickly back up
to full production," Ford spokesman Mark Truby said on
Wednesday.
Work began at the plant on Monday, nearly three months after
vehicle shipments stopped on Oct. 24, the day Ford announced it
was closing the factory by the end of 2014.
The news triggered protests and a walkout by workers, which
prevented Ford from building new cars or shipping several
thousand already built vehicles from the plant.
Under a deal reached between the unions and Ford earlier
this month, Ford will be able to ship any newly built vehicles
from Genk, but is barred from delivering any of the excess
inventory. Genk workers also will be paid a shift premium.
The factory, where Ford now makes the Mondeo sedan, and
Galaxy and S-MAX minivans, is one of three Ford will close to
stem combined losses of at least $3 billion in 2012 and 2013.