GENEVA, March 7 U.S. automaker Ford is cutting production at its two German manufacturing plants in Cologne and Saarlouis, Ford Germany head Bernhard Mattes told Reuters.

"Politicians must be ready to allow a restructuring of the market," Mattes said in an interview, referring to the need to trim excess production capacity.

Mattes did not give details on the extent of the production cutbacks envisaged.

Europe's carmakers, desperate to beat the overcapacity that hurts profits and leaves them vulnerable to overseas competitors, want the region's leaders to accept they must close plants and make politically toxic job cut decisions to survive. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Christiaan Hetzner, writing by Jonathan Gould, editing by Maureen Bavdek)