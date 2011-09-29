BANGKOK, Sept 29 Ford Motor Co plans to add 7,000 jobs in the United States over the next two years, it's chief executive, Alan Mulally, said on Thursday.

However, speaking to a small group of reporters in Bangkok, Mulally declined comment on progress in negotiations on a new labour contract in the United States with the United Auto Workers. Previous reports have indicated a deal could be reached this week.

Mulally said the second-largest U.S. car maker would not be slowing its expansion in Asia, despite slower economic growth in China and India. (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Matt Driskill)