DETROIT, March 30 Ford Motor Co said
Friday that Chief Executive Officer Alan Mulally's total
compensation rose 11 percent to nearly $30 million last year,
when the automaker reported its best net profit in more than a
decade.
Since Mulally became head of the company in 2006, he has led
the automaker's turnaround, including steering it through the
U.S. economic crisis without resorting to a federal bailout like
its Detroit rivals General Motors Co and Chrysler Group
LLC.
Mulally got $2 million in salary and $5.5 million in cash
bonuses. Including stock options and equity awards, his total
compensation was $29.5 million, up from $26.5 million in 2010.
Executive Chairman Bill Ford's total compensation last year,
including stock options and equity awards, was $14.5 million,
down from $26.4 million in 2010.
Ford America's President Mark Fields received total
compensation in 2011 of $8.8 million, unchanged from the
previous year.
After last year's Ford compensation figures were issued,
United Auto Workers President Bob King called Mulally's
compensation "outrageous" and "morally wrong" at a time when
some workers making Ford vehicles made about $15 per hour.
The UAW could not be reached on Friday morning for comment.
