DETROIT, April 27 Ford Motor Co reported a
lower quarterly profit on Friday hurt by weak international
results, particularly in Europe, and a higher tax rate.
The second-largest U.S. automaker reported first-quarter net
income of $1.4 billion or 35 cents per share, down from the $2.6
billion net income it reported a year earlier.
About half that drop was due to higher tax expenses, Ford
said.
The company also recorded $255 million in special charges,
largely due to buyouts of workers represented by the United Auto
Workers union.
Adjusted for one-time items, the company reported a profit
of 39 cents per share. Revenue was $32.4 billion, down from
$33.1 billion a year before.
In Europe, Ford reported a pretax loss of $149 million, hurt
by dwindling auto demand as many countries in Europe experienced
recession-like conditions. Ford also reported a loss in its
operations in Asia and Africa as well as lower profits in South
America.
(Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)