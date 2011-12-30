* Says sales fuelled by small cars and brand utilities
vehicles
Dec 30 Ford Motor said its U.S.
vehicle sales topped 2 million this year for the first time
since 2007, implying a 15 percent share in the second biggest
auto market in the world.
Ford's small cars sales are on pace to post an increase of
more than 20 percent this year, while its utility vehicles are
tracking a 30 percent gain, the company said.
With gasoline prices higher than last year, customers
continue to move toward smaller, more fuel-efficient vehicles,
Ford said.
The company sold slightly more than 1.9 million cars in 2010
in the United States.
U.S. auto sales in December are expected to top 13 million
on an annual rate, J.D. Power and Associates and LMC Automotive
said.
Ford shares closed at $10.68 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)