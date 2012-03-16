HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 21 at 1:55 p.m. EST/1855 GMT
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
MUMBAI, March 16 Ford's India unit will increase the prices of its cars as a result of a hike in excise duty announced in the country's federal budget on Friday, its president said in a statement.
"The announcement of a 2 percent increase in excise duty is disappointing and not favorable towards the auto industry," Michael Boneham, president of Ford India said.
"This will lead to increase in prices of our products and will have negative impact on consumer confidence."
India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday that excise duty on cars currently taxed at 22 percent would increase to 24 percent, and excise duty on cars currently taxed at 22 percent with an additional 15,000 rupees per vehicle charge would increase to 27 percent. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
HEILBRONN, Germany, Feb 21 A German labour court on Tuesday barred the public disclosure of documents relating to Volkswagen's emissions scandal during a hearing for wrongful dismissal brought by a former employee at VW subsidiary Audi.
PARIS, Feb 21 Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been appointed as a director of AccorHotels and will chair its newly created international strategy committee, Europe's largest hotels group said on Tuesday.