NEW DELHI, Sept 6 Ford Motor Co plans to export Indian-built engines to Europe as it ramps up capacity in India, Gary Johnson, vice-president, manufacturing, Asia Pacific and Africa said on Thursday.

It would be the first time the firm has shipped Indian-built engines to Europe.

"From an engine perspective, we'll be exporting not just to Europe but also to Thailand," said Johnson, without providing details.

Ford will have capacity to build 450,000 cars and 600,000 engines in India by 2015, after investing over $2 billion in two plants in the country.