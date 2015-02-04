(Adds details on promotions, F-150 jobs)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Feb 4 Ford Motor Co said on
Wednesday it is adding 1,550 workers at four plants to build the
new aluminum body F-150 pickup truck.
The company also said that for the first time it is
promoting union-represented workers from the lower entry-level
wage to the pay veteran plant workers make. Between 300 and 500
workers will have been promoted by the end of the first quarter,
Ford said.
In 2007, the United Auto Workers union and the three
major U.S. automakers including Ford agreed that new hires would
be paid at a rate less than veteran UAW workers. This was done
to allow the U.S. automakers to be more competitive with foreign
automakers with U.S. assembly plants.
The union and Ford agreed that 20 percent of its plant
workers could be entry-level, also called second-tier,
employees, with exemptions for a parts plant and an axle plant
near Detroit, and for new work "in-sourced" to Ford because of
the lower labor costs.
By January, Ford had exceeded the 20-percent level.
Of the 1,550 jobs, 900 are allocated for Ford's truck plant
in Kansas City and the rest at three stamping, auto parts and
axle plants near Detroit.
Ford did not say how many of the jobs are being added
because of the brisk initial sales of the new F-150, which went
on sale several months ago. In January, the new aluminum-bodied
F-150 accounted for 18 percent of overall F-150 retail sales.
The F-150 is the primary truck in the F-Series pickup trucks
that are the top-selling vehicles in North America and are also
key profit makers for the company.
The new workers will be paid the entry-level, also called
second-tier, wage of $15.78 per hour, and under current contract
terms, will receive 5 percent wage increases per year until they
reach $19.28 per hour.
The workers promoted to a higher employment status were
hired in 2010 and have been receiving $19.28. They will make
$28.50 with their new status.
The current contract expires later this year.
