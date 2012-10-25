Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price cuts
DOHA, Feb 13 Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.
LONDON Oct 25 Ford will close its Transit van factory in Southampton and a plant in Dagenham, Essex, with the loss of around 1,300 jobs, according to Britain's Sky News.
Earlier on Thursday sources told Reuters that Ford would close its van factory at Southampton, with the loss of 530 British jobs, ending more than a century of vehicle production by the U.S. carmaker in Britain.
DOHA, Feb 13 Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
* Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Enerplus Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2knRUj3) Further company coverage: