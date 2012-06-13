June 13 Ford Motor Co marked the upgrade
of its Louisville, Kentucky, assembly plant on Wednesday where
it has invested $600 million to add 3,100 jobs to make the new
Escape small SUV.
Ford President of the Americas Mark Fields said the
transformation of the Louisville plant "illustrates how Ford is
going further, continuing to invest in American manufacturing
and new jobs" as it makes more fuel-efficient vehicles like the
Escape.
The Louisville plant opened in 1955 and the upgraded plant
has been shipping the new Escape for about a month.
Ford has already added 1,800 of the hourly jobs at the
plant, and will add another 1,300 more when the plant's third
shift begins work by the end of this year.
Ford said it has added more than 5,200 hourly paid jobs in
the United States this year and when the Louisville plant's
third shift goes to work, more than half of the 12,000 new U.S.
hourly jobs it committed to add by 2015 will be on the payroll.
Ford made that commitment in early 2011.
The Louisville plant's total hourly employment by this
year's end will be 4,200, Ford said.
The upgraded plant is more flexible, able to produce up to
six different vehicles at the same time, making it one of the
company's most flexible U.S. assembly factories, Ford said.
The flexibility will allow Ford to adjust production to
market changes, said Jim Tetreault, the company's vice president
of North American manufacturing.
(Reporting By Bernie Woodall)