July 18 U.S. safety regulators said they are
investigating possible throttle-control problems with an
estimated 730,000 older model Ford Escape and Mazda Tribute
small SUVs.
There have been 13 crashes reported to the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration relating to the issue, which has
caused one death and nine injuries, an NHTSA filing on Tuesday
showed.
NHTSA said it would investigate whether the throttles remain
open even after a driver has released the accelerator pedal.
An investigation by the regulator could lead to a recall for
the two vehicles, which are from the model years 2001-2004.
The investigation was opened after consumer watchdog group
The Center for Auto Safety petitioned NHTSA, saying that a
recall of the Ford and Mazda vehicles in January 2005 led to
repairs which may have damaged accelerator cables.
Ford, in October 2005, issued a recall update with
instructions for dealers on how to remove the accelerator cable;
without its proper removal, damage could result to the general
speed control and cruise control, according to the consumer
watchdog.
The Center for Auto Safety claimed that a 2002 Ford Escape,
involved in a January 2012 crash which killed the driver, had
been repaired on ly in the wake of th e January 2005 recall a nd
not after the rec all update of Oct ober 2005.
Mazda did not issue a recall update, NHTSA said.
"Some of the complaints, including a fatal crash incident
that occurred in January 2012, allege that the failure was
caused by interference between the speed control cable and the
appearance cover at the throttle body cam," NHTSA's filing said.
"Some of the complaints also allege that the failures may have
been related to repairs performed as part of safety recalls
initiated in 2004" of the Escape and Tribute models.
Ford and Mazda jointly developed the small SUVs involved in
the NHTSA investigation.
