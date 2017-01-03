MEXICO CITY Jan 3 Mexico's economy minister
said on Tuesday he did not believe that Ford Motor Co.'s
decision to cancel its planned $1.6 billion factory in San Luis
Potosi state will trigger a series of similar decisions.
Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told local radio that
the decision was specific to Ford's changing demand as well as
the company's stance towards U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
Ford, the second largest U.S. automaker, said it would build
new electric, hybrid and autonomous vehicles at the Flat Rock,
Michigan plant and add 700 jobs.
