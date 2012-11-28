BERLIN Nov 28 Ford Motor Co may delay the
next versions of the Galaxy and S-MAX minivans as it plans to
shut a factory in Genk, Belgium, where the vehicles are made,
German magazine Auto Motor und Sport reported on Wednesday.
Scrambling to cut costs and stem European losses, the U.S.
manufacturer said on Oct. 24 that it plans to close the Genk
factory employing about 4,300 workers by the end of 2014 and
shift production to Valencia.
The shutdown of Genk would delay introduction of the new
Mondeo mid-size car, which like the Galaxy and S-MAX, is
assembled at the eastern Belgian site. All models are nearing
the end of their life cycles.
Ford of Europe spokesman Adrian Schmitz declined to confirm
the article, telling Reuters that the car maker "does not
discuss future product programmes".
"We have not communicated publicly any launch details of
future CD segment models other than of Mondeo," Schmitz said.
Ford, which posted a $468 million European loss in the third
quarter, expects to lose a combined $3 billion in the region in
2012 and 2013.