* Moody's says Ford's rating likely to be raised again
* Moody's says European financial health is a risk
* Ford shares up 29 pct since labor deal reached
Oct 28 Ford Motor Co (F.N) is within one notch
of investment grade credit rating at all three major ratings
agencies after Moody's Investors Service upgraded the company
on Thursday.
Moody's also said the outlook for Ford to be further
upgraded is positive.
All three ratings agencies upgraded Ford as a credit risk
after the Oct. 19 ratification of a new four-year labor
contract by Ford's 41,000 unionized workers.
In the past week, both Standard and Poor's Ratings Service
and Fitch Ratings upgraded Ford and, like Moody's, cited the
new labor deal.
Ford said last week the new labor deal would increase costs
less than 1 percent annually, and higher bonuses would be
offset by savings in more flexible manufacturing processes and
work schedules. [ID:nN1E79J0F6]
The last time Ford was rated as investment grade by all
three agencies was in May 2005, a year and a half before the
company borrowed heavily to finance its restructuring.
"A risk of a further upgrade is continuing uncertainty
about Europe's finances," Moody's said.
"One of the hurdles in getting to an investment grade
rating is the difficulty in gauging just how bad things could
get in Europe," said Bruce Clark, senior vice president at
Moody's.
"The situation there won't be completely sorted out during
the near term," Clark said. "But if Ford remains on track in
managing its operating and financial strategy, and if there is
any improvement in Europe's outlook, we could take another look
at the rating."
Ford issued third-quarter earnings on Wednesday that showed
its 10th consecutive quarterly net profit. It also announced
that it had cut its automotive debt by $1.3 billion in the
quarter to $12.7 billion. It has a goal of cutting that debt to
$10 billion by mid-decade. [ID:nN1E79O1Z9]
Company executives have said that Ford will "sooner rather
than later" reinstate a dividend, which the company last paid
in September of 2006.
Ford shares were down 0.7 percent to $12 in early Friday
afternoon trading. The shares are up 29 percent since Oct. 4,
when the company reached the tentative labor deal with the
United Auto Workers that was ratified on Oct. 19.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)