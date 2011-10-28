* Moody's says Ford's rating likely to be raised again

Oct 28 Ford Motor Co (F.N) is within one notch of investment grade credit rating at all three major ratings agencies after Moody's Investors Service upgraded the company on Thursday.

Moody's also said the outlook for Ford to be further upgraded is positive.

All three ratings agencies upgraded Ford as a credit risk after the Oct. 19 ratification of a new four-year labor contract by Ford's 41,000 unionized workers.

In the past week, both Standard and Poor's Ratings Service and Fitch Ratings upgraded Ford and, like Moody's, cited the new labor deal.

Ford said last week the new labor deal would increase costs less than 1 percent annually, and higher bonuses would be offset by savings in more flexible manufacturing processes and work schedules. [ID:nN1E79J0F6]

The last time Ford was rated as investment grade by all three agencies was in May 2005, a year and a half before the company borrowed heavily to finance its restructuring.

"A risk of a further upgrade is continuing uncertainty about Europe's finances," Moody's said.

"One of the hurdles in getting to an investment grade rating is the difficulty in gauging just how bad things could get in Europe," said Bruce Clark, senior vice president at Moody's.

"The situation there won't be completely sorted out during the near term," Clark said. "But if Ford remains on track in managing its operating and financial strategy, and if there is any improvement in Europe's outlook, we could take another look at the rating."

Ford issued third-quarter earnings on Wednesday that showed its 10th consecutive quarterly net profit. It also announced that it had cut its automotive debt by $1.3 billion in the quarter to $12.7 billion. It has a goal of cutting that debt to $10 billion by mid-decade. [ID:nN1E79O1Z9]

Company executives have said that Ford will "sooner rather than later" reinstate a dividend, which the company last paid in September of 2006.

Ford shares were down 0.7 percent to $12 in early Friday afternoon trading. The shares are up 29 percent since Oct. 4, when the company reached the tentative labor deal with the United Auto Workers that was ratified on Oct. 19. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)