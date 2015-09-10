BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental Corp's Chinese legal counsel files motion to refer contract dispute
* Chinese legal counsel filed motion to refer contract dispute with Shanghai Hehui Environmental Technology
SAO PAULO, Sept 10 Workers at a Ford Motor Co plant in Brazil began an open-ended strike on Thursday to protest job cuts, adding to labor tensions that have rattled the country's auto industry in the midst of its worst crisis in nearly two decades.
The local metalworkers union said about 4,300 employees at Ford's Sao Bernardo do Campo plant, which makes trucks and compact passenger cars, went on strike after the company sent pink slips to some 200 workers.
A Ford representative said the automaker had to reduce its workforce at the factory due to excess capacity in the face of slumping demand, but the company did not confirm the extent of the layoffs.
New passenger vehicle sales have fallen more than 20 percent so far this year and heavy truck sales are down nearly 45 percent due to tighter credit, relentless inflation and a sharp economic recession.
General Motors Co and Daimler announced plans to cut 800 and 1,500 jobs from their respective Brazilian plants last month before backing off in the face of stiff union resistance. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
BRASILIA, March 23 The European Union has asked Brazil to voluntarily suspend all shipments of meat to its member countries to avoid imposing a ban that would take time to lift, but the Brazilian government has not agreed, EU diplomats in Brasilia told Reuters on Thursday.