TORONTO Feb 12 Ford Motor Co will build its new GT carbon fiber supercar in Markham, Ontario, the company announced at the Canadian International Auto Show on Thursday.

The two-door high-performance coupe, which was unveiled last month at the Detroit auto show and set for availability in late 2016, will be built in partnership with privately held contract manufacturer, Multimatic Inc.

Ford had previously partnered with Multimatic to produce its FR500c and Boss 302R race cars, Executive Vice President Joe Hinrichs said at the Toronto auto show.

Multimatic, located just north of Toronto, specializes in lightweight composite automotive technology, according to the company's website. The lightweight carbon fiber material reduces the weight of the car, which improves the vehicle's performance and efficiency.

Supercars are typically very expensive, high-performance sports cars and are produced in extremely limited quantities.

Ford did not provide additional details. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Writing by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)