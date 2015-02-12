TORONTO Feb 12 Ford Motor Co will build
its new GT carbon fiber supercar in Markham, Ontario, the
company announced at the Canadian International Auto Show on
Thursday.
The two-door high-performance coupe, which was unveiled last
month at the Detroit auto show and set for availability in late
2016, will be built in partnership with privately held contract
manufacturer, Multimatic Inc.
Ford had previously partnered with Multimatic to produce its
FR500c and Boss 302R race cars, Executive Vice President Joe
Hinrichs said at the Toronto auto show.
Multimatic, located just north of Toronto, specializes in
lightweight composite automotive technology, according to the
company's website. The lightweight carbon fiber material reduces
the weight of the car, which improves the vehicle's performance
and efficiency.
Supercars are typically very expensive, high-performance
sports cars and are produced in extremely limited quantities.
Ford did not provide additional details.
