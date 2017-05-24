May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it more than doubled the annual base salary of its newly-appointed Chief Executive James Hackett to $1.8 million from $716,000. (bit.ly/2rhMsGh)

Hackett, 62, known as a turnaround expert, replaced former CEO Mark Fields on Monday.

Hackett for the past year had led the Ford unit developing self-driving cars and related projects.

Fields will retire from the company effective August 1.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)