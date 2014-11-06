BRIEF-Unisys says CEO 2016 total compensation was $5.9 mln
* Unisys Corp says CEO Peter A. Altabef's 2016 total compensation was $5.9 million versus $6.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Nov 6 Ford Motor Co declined comment on Thursday on a magazine report saying Stephen Odell, its European chief executive, will be replaced.
Odell will be moved to a new role within the U.S. automaker and be succeeded by a candidate from within the company, Bilanz magazine reported on Thursday.
"We don't comment on speculation," Ford of Europe spokesman John Gardiner told Reuters. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* PNM Resources inc says settlement discussions with parties to rate case are ongoing.
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.