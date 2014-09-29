(Adds quotes from CEO, details, stock move)
By Bernie Woodall
DEARBORN, Sept 29 Higher recall costs in North
America and steeper losses in Russia and South America have
caused Ford Motor Co to slash its forecast for pretax
profit this year to $6 billion, from $7 billion to $8 billion
previously, executives told investors at a briefing on Monday.
Bob Shanks, Ford's chief financial officer, also said the
company's 2015 pretax profit is now expected to rise to between
$8.5 billion and $9.5 billion, versus analysts' estimates of
$10.6 billion.
Ford shares closed down 7.5 percent at $15.11 on Monday and
fell further in after-hours trading to $15.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker revealed the bad news during the
first investor day it has held under the leadership of Chief
Executive Mark Fields, who took reins of the company from Alan
Mulally on July 1. Mulally is credited with reversing a steep
decline at Ford and returning it to profitability and an
investment grade rating.
Fields said he is not concerned about what he sees as
short-term bad news ahead of what he calls "a growth story,"
including an increase in Ford's global auto sales to 9.4 million
vehicles by 2020 from 6.2 million in 2013.
He also said that laying out the bad news to investors at a
conference center in Dearborn, Michigan near Ford headquarters
was a sign of progress from the days when the company delayed
action on difficult issues.
General Motors Co plans to host a similar investor
day on Wednesday in Detroit.
Ford CFO Shanks said the company's money-losing operations
are targeted to achieve profit margins by 2020 of 7 percent to 9
percent in South America and 3 percent to 5 percent in Europe.
Repairs on recalled vehicles, mainly in North America, will
cost the company about $1 billion, and losses in South America
are expected to be higher than previously forecast, at nearly $1
billion, Shanks said.
Shanks also said that Ford now expects to lose about $300
million this year in Russia, more than previously expected.
Ford is forecasting a pretax operating profit margin of
about 8 percent by 2020, Shanks said, adding that the company
targets break-even at two-thirds of wholesale volume by 2018.
Ford said that the company will continue to make losses in
South America in 2015, but not as much as this year.
Ford said it is on track for the important launch of the
2015 F-150 pickup truck. The first sales of that truck to U.S.
consumers will take place late this year, said Joe Hinrichs,
head of Ford's operations in North America and South America.
