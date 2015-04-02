BEIJING, April 2 Ford Motor Co's joint
venture with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd
will takeover and upgrade a factory in northeast China in a 6.6
billion yuan ($1.1 billion) deal, a company spokeswoman said.
The factory will increase Changan Ford's production in China
by 200,000 vehicles annually to help meet the country's growing
demand for passenger vehicles.
"We are looking for long-term growth opportunities," Ford
spokeswoman Claire Li said, adding that it will help the
company's geographic coverage of the country. Ford currently has
factories in western China's Chongqing and Hangzhou in the
Yangtze River Delta on the eastern coast.
The factory was previously operated by Harbin Hafei
Automobile Group Co, a subsidiary of Chongqing Changan's parent
company. The revamped factory will begin producing Changan Ford
cars in the second half of 2016, Li said.
Vehicle sales in China, the world's largest car market, rose
6.9 percent last year and are expected to grow 7 percent in
2015, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers says.
($1 = 6.1968 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring, editing by
David Evans)