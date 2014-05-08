SHANGHAI May 8 Ford Motor Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 96,829 vehicles in China in April, up 29 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday.

That follows a 28 percent year-on-year rise in March and a 67 percent increase in February.

The company's sales in the first four months of the year came to 368,150 cars, up 41 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Ford's China sales have been bolstered by continued strong demand for its Ford Focus model, the best-selling car in the country last year, and sales of the Ford Mondeo nameplate increased more than fivefold in April.

Ford plans to launch its premium brand Lincoln in China later this year, with plans to open eight Lincoln retail outlets in seven Chinese cities starting in October.

Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by John Ruwitch)