BRIEF-Total Energy announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx
BEIJING, June 5 Ford Motor Co and its Chinese joint ventures sold 91,013 vehicles in China in May, up 4 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday.
Ford for the first time reported retail rather than wholesale data. Retail figures are generally seen as a more accurate gauge of consumer demand.
Under the new reporting method, the automaker's sales for January through May totaled 459,982 vehicles, a rise of 1 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Nick Heath; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx
* Willbros announces new president of Canada segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IGM Financial Inc announces march 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management