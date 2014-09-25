Sept 25 (Reuters) -

* Ford motor co says announces 1,200 new jobs and a second shift at Kansas City Assembly Plant

* Ford motor co says new jobs are in addition to the 2,800 jobs added at Kansas City Assembly Plant in 2012 and 2013

* Ford motor co says expansion will not cost extra as it was covered by $1.1 billion investment in 2011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)