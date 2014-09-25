BRIEF-Parker Drilling says amended and restated company's by-laws
* On and effective March 9, 2017, board of directors of parker drilling company amended and restated company's by-laws - sec filing
Sept 25 (Reuters) -
* Ford motor co says announces 1,200 new jobs and a second shift at Kansas City Assembly Plant
* Ford motor co says new jobs are in addition to the 2,800 jobs added at Kansas City Assembly Plant in 2012 and 2013
* Ford motor co says expansion will not cost extra as it was covered by $1.1 billion investment in 2011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)
* On and effective March 9, 2017, board of directors of parker drilling company amended and restated company's by-laws - sec filing
* Ronald Rogers reports sale of 11,000 shares of common stock of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc on March 13, 2017 at $94.6/share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lXKMQ7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, March 14 AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza slowed disease progression sharply in a closely watched clinical trial, boosting hopes for a product that belongs to a novel drug class called PARP inhibitors.