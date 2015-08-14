(Adds details on Contrafund performance, comment from wealth

BOSTON Aug 14 Ford Motor Co said it was
dropping Contrafund as an investment option in its
employee retirement accounts, pulling an estimated $900 million
from Fidelity Investments' flagship mutual fund.
"From time to time, changes are made to the selection funds
to best suit the needs of our employees," the company said in a
statement Thursday evening. "Ford continues to partner with
Fidelity through other investment mandates in our defined
benefit and defined contribution plans."
Ford said the change would happen next month. Fidelity was
not immediately available for comment.
Contrafund, managed by Will Danoff, is a behemoth in the
mutual fund industry, with $113 billion in assets.
Danoff is considered one of the industry's best stock
pickers, generating a total annualized return of 9.55 percent
over the past 10 years. That is 1.89 percentage points higher
than the benchmark S&P 500 Index, according to
Morningstar Inc.
Mainstay Capital Management LLC Chief Executive Officer
David Kudla said Ford had been eliminating investment options
for employee retirement plans, sometimes without offering a
replacement.
"They've been taking out actively managed funds," he said.
Kudla's firm, whose client base includes Ford workers,
oversees about $2 billion.
So far in 2015, Contrafund's 7.71 percent total return is
three times more than the S&P 500's 2.48 percent, according to
Morningstar. Danoff is beating 73 percent of his large-cap
growth fund peers.
Still, investors have made net withdrawals of $6 billion
from Contrafund this year, according to data from Thomson
Reuters Corp's Lipper Inc unit. Some of the outflows,
however, may reflect money being shifted into collective
investment trusts run by Fidelity as retirement plans seek to
lower expenses by using a less regulated investment vehicle.
Various Ford retirement plans had $863 million invested in
Contrafund at the end of last year, according to an annual
report by the Ford Defined Contribution Plans Master Trust.
Ford said its employee retirement plans would keep the
Fidelity Growth Company Fund as an option. Managed by
Steve Wymer, the $42 billion fund is beating 78 percent of peers
this year with a total return of 8.20 percent, according to
Morningstar. Wymer's 10-year total annualized return is 11.43
percent, or 3.77 percentage points more than the S&P 500,
according to Morningstar.
Ford retirement accounts had about $736 million invested in
the Growth Company Fund at the end of 2014, according to the
automaker's disclosures with the U.S. Department of Labor.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin, Editing by Franklin Paul and Lisa
Von Ahn)