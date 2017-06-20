BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it would begin production of its next-generation Focus small car in the second half of 2019 and most of the cars for the North American market would be initially sourced from China.
"The new North America Focus production plan saves $1 billion in investment costs versus the original plan...," the company said in a statement.
Ford had earlier said it planned to import the new Focus from its plant in Hermosillo, Mexico.
Ford also said it was investing $900 million in its Kentucky truck plant for upgrades to build the all-new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs, which will begin arriving in dealerships this fall. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday he would support taking action against U.S. automaker Ford's decision to move some production to China if the shift was because of "non-economic reasons."
June 22 Tesla Inc took a step closer toward establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in China with its announcement on Thursday that it is in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal government.