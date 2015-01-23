BRIEF-Charles Schwab CEO Walter Bettinger's fy total compensation was $19.55 mln
* CEO Walter Bettinger's FY total compensation was $19.55 million versus $12.34 million in FY 2015
Jan 23 Ford Motor Co said a charge related to its Venezuelan operations would reduce fourth-quarter profit attributable to the company by about $700 million, net of deferred tax benefits.
Ford said its estimate for full-year pretax profit was unchanged at about $6 billion, excluding special items. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Merrimack stockholders approve sale of Onivyde and generic version of Doxil to Ipsen for up to $1.025 billion