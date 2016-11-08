GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near record highs, dollar up on optimism, earnings
MUMBAI Nov 8 Ford Motor Co will invest 13 billion rupees ($195 million) over the next 5 years in a technology and business centre in the southern Indian city of Chennai to develop new products, design mobility solutions and provide business services, it said.
Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford, which has already invested over $2 billion in India till date, will hire 3,000 people to fully staff the 12,000 employee facility which will be operational by early 2019, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Swati Bhat)
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , said it would buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc in a deal valued at about $880 million.