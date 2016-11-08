MUMBAI Nov 8 Ford Motor Co will invest 13 billion rupees ($195 million) over the next 5 years in a technology and business centre in the southern Indian city of Chennai to develop new products, design mobility solutions and provide business services, it said.

Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford, which has already invested over $2 billion in India till date, will hire 3,000 people to fully staff the 12,000 employee facility which will be operational by early 2019, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Swati Bhat)