MUMBAI, Sept 12 Ford Motor Co plans to
launch four new car models in India and is looking to increase
the amount of locally-made parts to reduce the cost of its
vehicles sold in the country, the head of its local unit said on
Friday.
Ford's sales in India have increased 9.5 percent to 84,469
vehicles in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, pushing up
its market share to 3.4 percent from 2.9 percent a year ago,
industry data showed.
"Within the next 18-20 months we plan to launch four new
models in India," Nigel Harris, president of Ford India, told
Reuters in an interview. He declined to elaborate.
Ford had said in 2010 it would launch 8 vehicle models,
based on its global car platforms, in India by the end of 2015,
a target the company is unlikely to meet due to the economic
slowdown and sluggish car sales in Asia's third-largest economy.
"We will be close to that, but couple of the models will be
deferred by a couple of years," said Harris.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing
by Gopakumar Warrier)