Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
TORONTO Oct 24 Ford Motor Co has rejected a proposal to invest in engine plants in Windsor, Ontario, and decided to put the money in Mexico as the automaker originally planned, the head of Canada's main auto workers' union said on Friday.
Unifor President Jerry Dias told Reuters a "last-minute" effort was made to divert program to Canada, but failed.
Ford said in a statement to Reuters that it could not disclose its Canadian plans.
"For competitive reasons, we cannot discuss future manufacturing or product plans," the statement said. (Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Lisa Von Ahn)
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
DETROIT, March 15 The top executive of automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Wednesday that he has "zero interest in pursuing" merger talks with his counterpart at Volkswagen AG
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.