May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.

The investment is part of the company's commitment to invest $9 billion and create or retain 8,500 hourly jobs in its U.S. facilities in the next few years. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)