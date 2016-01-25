BRIEF-First Defiance Financial Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* First Defiance Financial Corp. announces 2017 first quarter earnings
BEIJING Jan 25 Ford Motor Co will close all operations in Japan and Indonesia this year as it sees "no reasonable path to profitability" there, according to an internal document reviewed by Reuters on Monday.
Ford will exit all areas of business, including shuttering dealerships and stopping sales and imports of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, according to an email from Asia Pacific President Dave Schoch to all employees in the region. Product development done in Japan will shift elsewhere.
A Ford spokeswoman confirmed that an email regarding the decision was sent to employees on Monday. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* First Defiance Financial Corp. announces 2017 first quarter earnings
April 17 Cabela's Inc said it agreed to be bought by fellow outdoor goods retailer Bass Pro Shops for a lower price than agreed, and that it would sell its bank unit in a two-step deal as it seeks regulatory clearance for the transactions.