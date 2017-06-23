MEXICO CITY, June 23 A second U-turn this year
by Ford Motor Co in Mexico has raised the specter of
Chinese competition for local carmaking, adding to pressure on
the industry after repeated threats by U.S. President Donald
Trump to saddle it with punitive tariffs.
Ford announced on Tuesday it would move some production of
its Focus small car to China instead of Mexico, a step that
follows the U.S. automaker's January cancellation of a planned
$1.8 billion plant in the central state of San Luis Potosi.
The scrapping of the Ford plant was a bitter blow, coming
after U.S. President Donald Trump had blamed the country for
hollowing out U.S manufacturing on the campaign trail, and
threatened to impose hefty tariffs on cars made in Mexico.
Since then, rhetoric from the Trump administration has
become more conciliatory, and Mexico and the United States have
expressed confidence that the renegotiation of the NAFTA trade
deal, expected to begin in August, could benefit both nations.
But the loss of the Focus business is an unwelcome reminder
of competition Mexico faces from Asia at a time China's auto
exports and the quality of its cars are rising.
"For a long time, the quality of vehicles coming out of
China was not to global standards. There was a gap in quality
that (favored) Mexico - but that is closing," said Philippe
Houchois, an analyst covering the auto industry at investment
bank Jefferies. "That is probably a threat to Mexico."
In the past decade, global automakers have invested heavily
in Chinese factories to make them capable of building cars at
quality levels that make the grade in developed markets.
Ford's decision to shift Focus production for the United
States market to China from Mexico shows automakers have
increasing flexibility to choose between the two countries to
supply niche vehicles to American consumers or other markets.
'VERY TROUBLING'
Demand for small cars in the United States is waning and
General Motors Co faces a similar situation to Ford's
with its Chevrolet Cruze compact.
Were GM to go down the same path with the Cruze and shift
its production out of U.S. factories, it could give more work to
its Mexican plants - but might also bring its Chinese operations
in Shenyang or Yantai into play.
GM did not immediately reply to a request for comment on its
plans for the Cruze.
Studies show Mexican manufacturing is competitive, and
business leaders believe that NAFTA talks between Mexico, the
United States and Canada could ultimately yield tougher regional
content rules for the region that benefit local investment.
Ford said its decision balanced cheaper Chinese labor rates
against pricier shipping, but that in the end an already-planned
refit of its Chinese factory saved it some $500 million over
retooling both that facility and its Hermosillo plant in Mexico.
The volatile state of U.S.-Mexican trade relations also
carries big risks if Trump renews his threats to impose
35-percent tariffs on cars made in Mexico.
To be sure, Trump has also threatened to levy 45-percent
tariffs on Chinese goods and his Trade Representative Robert
Lighthizer said he found Ford's China move "very troubling."
Trump's threats have battered the peso, ironically making
Mexico's goods cheaper. Uncertainty over the future of NAFTA
pushed the currency to a record low in January, although it has
since rebounded.
That same month, the Boston Consulting Group published an
assessment of manufacturing competitiveness that gave Mexico an
11-percent lead over China.
That advantage has prompted global firms to plow billions of
dollars into the Mexican auto industry, pushing output to record
highs. Some officials in the automotive sector painted Ford's
move as a one-off decision.
"There's still very dynamic investment and growth in
plants," said Alfredo Arzola, director of the automotive cluster
in Guanajuato state, one of Mexico's top carmaking hubs.
Still, there have been "significant quality improvements" in
Chinese cars, consultancy J.D. Power said in a 2016 study.
Chinese car manufacturing could catch up with international
standards in China by 2018 or 2019, said Jacob George, general
manager of J.D. Power's Asia Pacific Operations, citing the
consultancy's gauge of "hard quality", or failures.
However, when measured in terms of "perceptual" quality,
China was probably still some 4 to 6 years behind, he added.
