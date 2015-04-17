(Adds reaction of U.S. labor union UAW)
MEXICO CITY, April 17 Ford Motor Co said
on Friday it will spend $2.5 billion to build a new generation
of fuel-efficient engines and transmissions in Mexico, creating
3,800 jobs.
The United Auto Workers union, in response, said putting
jobs in Mexico rather than the United States will be a major
issue at its upcoming U.S. labor talks with Ford, General Motors
Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles .
The UAW president, Dennis Williams, said Ford's announcement
is "disappointing, but not any more disappointing than GM's
decision to invest $5 billion in Mexico," or those made by all
six of the top-selling automakers in the U.S. market.
The companies are drawn to Mexico for its proximity to the
lucrative U.S. market as well as lower worker pay than at U.S.
plants.
The draw of Mexico complicates the UAW's effort to raise
worker pay and keep jobs at U.S. plants.
Ford said its investment, made in its 90th year in Mexico,
is a way to keep the company competitive with other global
automakers.
Ford said it will build a new engine facility within its
engine plant in the northern state of Chihuahua. The facility
will build a new gasoline engine that will be exported to the
United States, Canada, South America and the Asia-Pacific
region.
Production of Ford's I-4 and diesel engines at the Chihuahua
plant will also be expanded, making it the biggest engine plant
in Mexico.
The company said it will also build a transmission plant in
the central state of Guanajuato, in partnership with German
transmission maker Getrag.
Ford's announcement, confirming an earlier Reuters report,
is the latest in a recent series of auto investments in Mexico.
Earlier this week, Toyota Motor Corp announced it
would spend $1 billion for its first passenger car plant in
Mexico, and last month, Volkswagen said it would
invest $1 billion to expand its plant in Mexico's Puebla
state.
(Reporting by Luis Rojas in Mexico City; Additional reporting
by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Peter Galloway and
Leslie Adler)