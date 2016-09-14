UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
Sept 14 Ford Motor Co's investments and acquisitions in the area known as mobility - encompassing car-sharing and self-driving vehicles and a range of online services - appear to be much smaller than those of its major competitors, according to a Reuters analysis of company data.
Following is a breakdown of what major automakers have said they are spending.
Ford Motor Co
Total investments in future mobility: less than $500 million
Key investments/acquisitions:
- Velodyne (lidar)
- Chariot (dynamic routing)
- Civil Maps (mapping)
- SAIPS (artificial intelligence/machine learning)
- Pivotal (software/analytics)
- ZoomCar (ride sharing)
General Motors Co
Total investments in future mobility: more than $1.2 billion
Key investments/acquisitions:
- Cruise Automation (autonomy)
- Lyft (ride services)
- Turo (ride sharing)
- Flinc (ride sharing)
Daimler AG
Total investments in future mobility: more than $1.4 billion
Key investments/acquisitions:
- Here (mapping)
- Mytaxi (ride hailing)
- Hailo (ride hailing)
- Blacklane (chauffeur service)
- RideScout (route planning)
- GlobeSherpa (mobile ticketing)
- Zonar (fleet management)
- Tiramizoo (delivery)
BMW AG
Total investment in future mobility: more than $1 billion
Key investments/acquisitions:
- Here (mapping)
- Scoop (ride sharing)
- Stratim (logistics)
- Moovit (route planning)
- Zendrive (analytics)
- RideCell (fleet management)
Volkswagen/Audi
Total investment in future mobility: more than $1.2 billion
Key investments/acquisitions:
- Here (mapping)
- Gett (ride services)
- Silvercar (car sharing)
Toyota Motor Corp
Total investment in future mobility: more than $1.1 billion
Key investments/acquisitions:
- Uber (ride services)
- Jaybridge (robotics)
- Preferred Networks (machine learning)
- UIEvolution (software)
- Kymeta (connectivity)
- DEKA (robotics) (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Bill Rigby)
