Feb 17 Ford Motor Co appointed auto analyst and investment banker John Casesa group vice president, global strategy, as part of its plan to accelerate its "One Ford" strategy.

Casesa, whose appointment is effective March 1, will report to Ford Chief Executive Mark Fields.

Casesa will work with the company's business unit to identify and evaluate new opportunities for profitable growth and help steer investments in new products, technologies and business models, Ford said.

The company's "One Ford" strategy focuses on building global models that can be sold around the world with a few tweaks. The strategy has helped cut down on duplication in Ford's global operations.

Prior to joining Ford, Casesa, 52, was senior managing director at Guggenheim Partners, where he headed the investment services firm's automotive investment banking activities.

He has been ranked as an "All-Star" 11 times by Institutional Investor magazine, Ford said, adding that he had helped write the New York Stock Exchange's qualifying exam for analysts as a founding member of the Exchange's Research Analyst Qualification Exam Committee. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)