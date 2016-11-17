Nov 17 Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it had cut the 2017 pretax profit forecast for its Ford Credit financial services arm.

The company said it now expected Ford Credit to record a pretax profit of about $1.5 billion in 2017, down about $300 million from its prior estimate, due to lower auction values.

Ford said it expected its core automotive business to improve in 2017 and 2018. (bit.ly/2fYYv2x) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)