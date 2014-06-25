DETROIT, June 25 Ford Motor Co has told owners of its top-selling current model 2014 F-150 pickup trucks to park them until a power steering issue affecting 5,675 of the vehicles is fixed, the company said on its website on Tuesday.

No accidents or injuries have been reported because of the issue, Ford said.

The suspect trucks are also not to be sold until they are fixed, Ford said. The company is recalling the suspected 5,675 trucks, expanding a previous recall of 372 trucks earlier this month.

The trucks were made from May 26 to June 19.

As of Tuesday, Ford had delivered about 260 of the 5,675 vehicles to customers, and the rest were either at dealerships or on their way to dealers, Ford said.

The affected electronic power assist steering gears may have a motor position sensor magnet that was incorrectly installed by a supplier, the automaker said. Ford did not identify the supplier. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)