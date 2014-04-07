April 7 Ford Motor Co said on Monday it
would recall about 434,700 vehicles mainly in North America due
to two separate and unrelated issues.
The company is recalling about 385,750 Escape compact SUVs
as rust could cause the vehicle's subframe and lower control arm
to separate, potentially diminishing steering control, it said
in an e-mail.
The recall affects model-years 2001-2004 sold or currently
registered in the United States and Canada.
Ford said that rusting could occur in vehicles used in
high-corrosion environments, particularly those areas where salt
was used on the roads to melt ice.
The company also said it was calling back about 48,950
model-year 2013-2014 Fusion, Lincoln MKZ, Escape and C-MAX
vehicles to replace seat-back frames that did not comply with
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration standards.
Some of the frames may have been produced with sub-standard
welds, increasing the risk of injury during collisions, Ford
said.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)