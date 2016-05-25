BRIEF-Parexel International reports Q2 GAAP earnings $0.41/shr
* Parexel international reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
May 25 Ford Motor Co said it was recalling about 271,000 F-150 pickup trucks in North America to replace their brake master cylinders.
The company said on Wednesday the recall involved vehicles of model years 2013 and 2014. (ford.to/25lDEx4) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Parexel international reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.