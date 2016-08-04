UPDATE 1-VW, Robert Bosch agree to pay $1.6 billion to settle U.S. diesel claims
* Robert Bosch to pay $327.5 million to compensate U.S. owners
(Corrects paragraph 3 to say the recall affects only certain models, not all 2012-2016 models)
Aug 4 Ford Motor Co said it was recalling about 830,000 vehicles in North America to replace side-door latches that could unlatch while driving.
The automaker said it had identified one reported accident and one reported injury that may be related to the defect. (ford.to/2aKYPAG)
The recall includes certain Ford vehicles of 2012-2016 model years and Lincoln vehicles of 2015 model year. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
MOSCOW, Feb 1 An initial public offering of shares in Russian toy seller Detsky Mir has been fully subscribed, a source close to the offering and a financial market source said on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens said it expected increasing headwinds in economic growth and investment sentiment, in response to comments from analysts that its raised full-year outlook still looked conservative.