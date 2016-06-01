(Adds details)
June 1 Ford Motor Co said it would recall
about 1.9 million vehicles fitted with defective airbag
inflators made by Japan's Takata Corp, in North
America.
The company is among several automakers, including Toyota
Motor Corp, General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV , that have announced recall of
vehicles with faulty Takata airbags.
Takata inflators can explode with excessive force and spray
metal shrapnel into vehicle passenger compartments. They are
suspected in 13 deaths worldwide and more than 100
injuries.
Ford said on Wednesday that the affected vehicles include
2007-2010 Edge, 2006-2011 Fusion, 2005-2011 Mustang, 2007-2011
Ranger, 2007-2010 Lincoln MKX and 2006-2011 Lincoln MKZ, Zephyr
and Mercury Milan. (ford.to/1TXwcjf)
Of the affected vehicles, 1,304 are in Canada and one is in
Mexico, with the rest being in the United States.
The U.S. automaker said it was not aware of any injuries
associated with these passenger-side frontal airbag inflators in
any Ford vehicles related to this recall.
Toyota said earlier in the day that it was recalling a total
of about 490,000 vehicles in Japan, China, Europe and other
regions over the Takata airbag inflators.
Eight automakers said on Friday they were recalling more
than 12 million U.S. vehicles for the airbag inflators made by
the Japanese company.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)