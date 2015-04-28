(Adds Breakingviews link, updates share price)
By Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman
DEARBORN, Mich., April 28 Ford Motor Co
reported a first-quarter profit that was less than analysts
expected, selling fewer vehicles in North America as it worked
to increase production of the redesigned F-150 pickup truck, and
losing money in South America.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker on Tuesday also maintained its
full-year forecast of pretax profit between $8.5 billion and
$9.5 billion.
The company raised its forecast for North American operating
margin to 8.5 percent to 9.5 percent from 8 percent to 9 percent
as the F-150 launch goes better than expected, but Ford said
business conditions were worsening in South America.
"The external environment in South America has deteriorated
compared to where we were just a few months ago," Ford Chief
Financial Officer Bob Shanks told reporters.
Instead of reporting a "substantial" improvement from last
year's $1.16 billion loss in South America, as it had forecast
in January, Ford dropped "substantial" from its outlook.
Ford's overall first-quarter net income fell 7 percent to
$924 million, or 23 cents a share, from $989 million, or 24
cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts expected earnings of 26
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 5.6 percent to $33.9 billion, matching
expectations.
Ford said 2 cents of the 3-cent profit shortfall was due to
a tax rate that was higher than analysts expected.
Shanks said the company's operating profit margin of 6.7
percent in North America would have topped 10 percent, if two
highly profitable models now being relaunched with new designs -
the F-150 and Edge - had matched year-ago sales levels.
Ford's North American profit would have increased more than
$1 billion from its reported $1.34 billion operating profit if
sales of the relaunched vehicles had been the same as last year,
he said.
Ford shipped 40 percent, or about 60,000, fewer F-150 pickup
trucks in the quarter than a year ago, and about 15,000, or more
than 50 percent, fewer Edge vehicles than a year ago, Shanks
said.
North American market share fell by six-tenths of a point to
6.7 percent due to the launches, but Shanks said that will rise
through the rest of the year.
(For graphic on Ford earnings, click:
here)
The loss in South America narrowed to $189 million from $510
million last year as it pushed through higher prices, but Shanks
said the region's economies were "clearly in recessionary
conditions." Ford will keep cutting costs and matching
production with the weaker demand as it rides out the downturns.
The loss in Europe narrowed to $185 million from $194
million, while profits in Asia Pacific dropped to $103 million
from $291 million last year due to the cost of product launches.
Its shares fell 0.75 percent to $15.78 shortly after midday.
