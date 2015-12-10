(Adds electric vehicle plans, CEO comments, analyst comments)
By Joseph White
DEARBORN, Mich. Dec 10 Ford Motor Co is
developing new ride-hailing services and investing $4.5 billion
to expand its fleet of plug-in and hybrid electric vehicles,
company executives said Thursday.
The initiatives are part of a broader effort by Chief
Executive Officer Mark Fields to counter threats posed by
companies offering alternatives to car ownership and regulators
who want vehicles to emit less carbon dioxide.
Ford's latest effort to explore the ride-hailing business
will take the form of a fleet of specially designed Transit vans
that company employees can hail using an app to get rides around
the automaker's sprawling campus in Dearborn, Michigan. Ford
executives said their intent is to develop a commercial
ride-hailing service, not just to sell vehicles to ride-hailing
companies such as Uber or Lyft.
"The market for vehicle miles traveled is $5 trillion,"
Fields said on the sidelines of a media presentation at Ford's
Dearborn design center. "We get zero of that."
Without offering specifics, Ken Washington, Ford's vice
president of research, said Ford is considering expanding the
van-hailing service beyond its corporate campus, offering an
alternative to rides in private cars or journeys on city buses.
"Our vision is to be a mobility service provider, beyond
building a vehicle that would be in somebody else's fleet," said
Washington. "We see this as a business we want to be in."
As a vehicle maker, Washington said, Ford can more
"seamlessly" integrate the software and hardware needed to
operate a ride-hailing system. The soaring value of Uber has
forced auto executives to consider the potential of "shared
mobility" services. Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive
Elon Musk has dropped hints that he is considering some form of
ride-sharing service in the future.
"The auto names are late to the game," said Mark Shurtleff,
an analyst who tracks the ride-sharing and ride-hailing
industries. Moreover, Shurtleff said, it is not clear how big
the ride-hailing market is outside of a few big cities.
Ford's electric vehicle push comes as rivals, including
General Motors Co and Volkswagen AG are
touting new electric vehicles aimed at satisfying governmental
clean vehicle mandates and a still-small cadre of consumers who
value zero-emission transportation.
Fields said it will launch late next year a new version of
its Ford Focus electric car that has a 100-mile (160-km) range
and can recharge in 30 minutes.
Ford also plans to add 13 new plug-in hybrid, hybrid or
electric vehicles to its lineup by 2020, moving to more than 40
percent the share of the company's vehicle lines that will be
electrified.
Fields said the company sees plug-in hybrid systems - which
allow drivers to operate part of the time on batteries recharged
from the grid, and part of the time on gasoline - as the
solution many customers will prefer. The batteries for plug-in
hybrids are not as heavy or expensive as those required to
deliver 200-mile or more range in an all-electric vehicle.
(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Alden Bentley and Lisa
Shumaker)