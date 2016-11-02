UPDATE 4-Toshiba to sell part of chip business, puts overseas nuclear ops under review
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital
Nov 2 Ford Motor Co reported an 11.7 percent fall in October vehicle sales in the United States, led by a decline in sales of cars such as Fusion and Mustang.
October vehicle sales in the United States fell to 188,813 from 213,938 a year earlier, Ford said on Wednesday.
Ford is reporting sales a day later than the rest of the industry due to a fire on Monday at its headquarters, which interrupted power to a data center that the company and its dealers use to report and track sales. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital
Jan 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.