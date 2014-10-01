(Adds Ford comment, paragraph 5)
By Jonathan Stempel
Oct 1 A federal appeals court rejected Ford
Motor Co's bid to recoup about $450 million of interest
from the U.S. government on taxes overpaid by the automaker.
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati did not
accept Ford's argument that its overpayments, dating back to
1983, were essentially a loan to the Internal Revenue Service on
which it should have been able to accrue interest.
Wednesday's unanimous decision by a three-judge panel upheld
a June 2010 ruling by U.S. District Judge Patrick Duggan in
Detroit, which the 6th Circuit had affirmed 2-1/2 years later.
In December 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court vacated that
affirmation and directed the appeals court to consider whether
the case belonged in a different court. The
appeals court decided it did not.
Ford spokeswoman Whitney Eichinger said: "We are
disappointed in the result, and are considering our options for
next steps."
The case stemmed from Ford's having made about $875 million
of payments to the government in the 1990s, after the Internal
Revenue Service said the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker had
underpaid its taxes by nearly $2 billion in the previous decade.
Ford initially treated its payments as cash bond deposits,
and later converted them into advance tax payments that would
bear interest in the event of an overpayment.
But after the IRS concluded the payments were in fact
overpayments for the tax years in question, it calculated
interest only from when Ford designated them as advance tax
payments. Ford countered that interest had begun to accrue on
the deposit dates, and sued in July 2008.
Writing for the appeals court, Circuit Judge Julia Smith
Gibbons said Ford's initial decision to designate its payments
as cash bond deposits "demonstrates that the sole purpose of the
remittances was to stop the accrual of underpayment interest,"
not to clear up the alleged $2 billion shortfall.
She also said Ford "may be right to criticize" the IRS for
inconsistent enforcement of Internal Revenue Code provisions
governing interest on underpayments and overpayments, but that
it was up to the agency to reconcile that.
"No matter how we decide this case, taxpayers will have
reason to complain about inconsistencies in the IRS's
practices," Gibbons wrote.
The U.S. Department of Justice, which handled the appeal for
the IRS, did not respond to a request for comment.
The case is Ford Motor Co v. United States of America, 6th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 10-1934.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Gunna
Dickson and Matthew Lewis)