DETROIT Dec 7 Ford Motor Co by Wednesday had released for sale half of the 15,000 F-150 pickup trucks with 10-speed transmissions that were held to ensure quality, a company spokeswoman said.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that some of the 2017 models of F-150 were being delayed due to fixes needed for the first application of a 10-speed transmission. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chris Reese)