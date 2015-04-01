By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, April 1 Ford Motor Co's Americas
chief indicated on Wednesday that the No. 2 U.S. automaker will
be looking to bring its labor costs in line with those of its
smaller rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles when
it opens talks this summer with the union representing its
hourly workers.
Joe Hinrichs, speaking at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch
conference, said the subject of entry-level workers, who are
paid less than their veteran co-workers, will be a subject of
talks with the United Auto Workers. Ford, Fiat Chrysler and
General Motors Co will negotiate new deals to replace
ones expiring in mid-September.
Hinrichs, who declined to discuss the pending talks in
detail, said Ford needs to remain competitive in order to
maintain its investment in U.S. plants, and pointed to the UAW's
desire for a deal that is similar at all three automakers in
helping Ford lessen the advantages Fiat Chrysler gained during
its 2009 bankruptcy.
As part of the bankruptcy reorganizations at GM and FCA, the
UAW agreed to no cap on the number of entry-level workers those
automakers could hire, while Ford, which did not enter
bankruptcy, has a limit.
"Ideally, some of those discrepancies that exist because of
the bankruptcies at two of our competitors will play themselves
out as part of that pattern bargaining process," said Hinrichs,
who added the talks would be a "delicate balance."
Asked what Hinrichs meant, a Ford spokeswoman said, "We need
to have a total labor cost that is competitive with other
automotive manufacturers producing in the U.S. We're open to
discussing many options with our UAW partners."
Entry-level workers earn about $16 to $19 an hour compared
with veteran workers, who make up to $28.50 an hour.
Twenty-eight percent of Ford's hourly U.S. workforce are entry
level, while GM is at 19 percent and FCA is at 43 percent.
UAW leaders have said they want to bridge the gap between
the entry-level and veteran workers' pay.
Labor cost estimates show that Ford pays its workers an
average of $57 an hour, including benefits, compared with $58 at
GM and $48 at FCA, according to the Center for Automotive
Research.
"There's certainly an understanding that for the investment
levels to continue and the great job growth numbers that we've
had in the U.S. to continue, we have to maintain a level of
competitiveness that makes sense," Hinrichs said.
