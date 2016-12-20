SAO PAULO Dec 20 Ford Motor Co. will resume production in Venezuela in April 2017 after halting it last week, an executive said on Tuesday.

"It is a measure to adjust production to demand in the country," Lyle Watters, Ford's president for South America, told reporters during an event in São Paulo, adding that the plant employs 2,000 workers. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Ana Mano)