March 6 Ford Motor Co Chief
Executive Alan Mulally was awarded shares in the No. 2 U.S.
automaker whose value has risen more than six-fold since the
depths of the financial crisis, according to a company
regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Mulally received 2.9 million shares for his performance in
2009, excluding shares withheld by Ford to pay taxes, according
to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
In 2009, the value of those shares was $5.6 million. As of
Tuesday's close, their worth is $34.5 million.
"Our compensation philosophy is to align the interests of
our leadership with those of our shareholders," Ford spokesman
Jay Cooney said. "To do this, we put the vast majority of their
compensation at risk through performance-based grants."
Mulally's compensation emerged as a flashpoint in contract
talks with the United Auto Workers last year. Bob King, the
union's president, described Mulally's $26.5 million pay package
for 2010 as "morally wrong" when some workers were being paid
about $15 an hour.
Ford workers eventually approved a contract that did not
provide a raise in base pay but included signing bonuses that
were richer than the packages given to General Motors Co
or Chrysler Group LLC workers.
Mulally hit nearly all of his performance targets in 2009,
when U.S. auto sales fell to their lowest in nearly three
decades and GM and Chrysler filed for bankruptcy.
But the shares earmarked for his performance in 2009 could
only be vested after two years. The stock shot up during that
time as Ford's sales and financial performance improved.
Ford shares were $1.96 apiece at the time the award was
granted, Cooney said. They closed at $12.09 on Tuesday.
According to Tuesday's filing, Mulally was awarded 4.8
million shares for his performance in 2009. Of that amount,
nearly 2 million shares were taken out by Ford to pay taxes.
He now owns of 5.6 million Ford shares, excluding other
stock options and restricted units.
(Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)